Shots fired in Altoona two days in a row

The Altoona Police Department responded to another call of shots fired early Saturday morning at 4:54 a.m. on the 1800 block of 12th Street.

This marks the second day in a row that they’ve responded to shots fired in the city. As we reported yesterday, they responded to 201 East Maple Avenue around 6:05 a.m. Friday morning.

Today, officers found multiple gunshots were fired into the front door and siding of 1813 12th Street. They report the home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

They believe that at least 10 shots were fired. Multiple casings were found at the scene.

Altoona Police do not know if the two incidents are related, but the investigations are ongoing.