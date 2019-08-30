Shots fired at Philadelphia Police officers

(WTAJ/KYW) — Today in Philadelphia, investigators returned to the scene where someone shot at two Philadelphia Police Officers.

This latest attack comes just around two weeks since six police officers were shot during a standoff in another part of the city.

This time though, police say there’s no indication the gunman knew these were police officers.

The officers were in the midst of an undercover narcotics investigation late last night when they say their unmarked vehicle was shot at.

“At the end of the day, it’s another job that highlights how dangerous it is and how important it is for us to be on our toes,” said Scott Small: Chief Inspector, Philadelphia Police.

Neither of the officers were injured.

SWAT was called, negotiators arrived, and police were able to take five people into custody.