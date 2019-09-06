Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Shots fired at Antioch strip mall related to immigration officer

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police responded to a reported shooting at a strip mall in Antioch Thursday morning that involved an immigration officer.

Shots were reportedly fired around 7 a.m. near the Food Lion at the corner of Richards Road and Antioch Pike.

Metro police told News 2 the initial 911 call was an immigration officer fired his weapon while trying to take someone into custody. Metro police could not confirm anyone was hit by any gunfire nor that an immigration officer was involved.

A vehicle believed to be involved was found nearby with bullet holes though no one was inside, according to Metro police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security are now in charge of the investigation.

BREAKING: Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Antioch Pike and Richard Road in Antioch. WKRN Brent Remadna has a live report. STORY: http://bit.ly/2lzjjEQ

Posted by WKRN-TV Nashville on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss