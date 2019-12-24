Shoppers scramble to get last-minute gifts

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Christmas shopping season has almost come and gone, but no need to worry if you still have items you need.

Beth Sanders, a shopper at the Logan Valley Mall says she has already seen a lot of traffic.

“It’s been busy, it’s been steady, a lot of people are buying online which is crazy but also a lot of people are coming in to pick that special gift for that special person.”

Even though not everyone has something specific in mind, stores have seen plenty of people attempting to find the right gift.

“Most likely last-minute shoppers who are like, ‘oh no what am I going to get this person,'” says April Petersen, key holder at Shoe Department.

Sanders has been done with shopping since September but says if you’re still looking, there is always a perfect gift to get someone.

“When all else fails, gift cards to their favorite stores because after the sales in the new year they can get a lot more bang for their buck.”

Target in Altoona is open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and most stores will reopen on Thursday.