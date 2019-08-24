Shipping company donates tractor trailer to CPI

Friday, shipping company, Smith Transports, donated an eighteen wheeler tractor trailer. To the Central Pennsylvania Institute in Bellefonte.

The career and technical school will use the tractor trailer to give their diesel technician students real workplace experience.

“The benefit is tremendous, it’s always a challenge for schools to provide affordable state of the art training to students, that is relevant to companies like Cleveland Brothers,” Todd Taylor, Vice President of Post Secondary Education at Central Pennsylvania Institute, said.

The school and Smith Transports say the donated eighteen wheeler will be a win for both parties as students will have the training they need and Smith Transports will be able to hire students who already have experience with one of their tractor trailers.