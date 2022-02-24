(WTAJ) — Sheetz is joining 20 other fast-food restaurants in a national competition by USA Today for this year’s Best Regional Fast Food Reader’s Choice travel awards.

The convenience store chain was selected as a finalist alongside other major regional fast-food chains that include Biscuitville, Bojangles, Burgerville, Cook Out, Culver’s, Dick’s Drive-In, Gott’s Roadside, Habit Burger Grill, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, In-n-Out Burger, Jollibee, Pal’s Sudden Service, PDQ, Pickle Barrel, Runza, Schoop’s Hamburgers, Taco Time Northwest, Whataburger and Zippy’s.

Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite restaurant chain and deem them “worth traveling across the country to try,” according to USA Today. As of Thursday, Feb. 24, Pennsylvanians have less than four days to vote for their favorite. Votes will be allowed once per day until Monday, Feb. 28 at noon EST. The top 10 winners will then be announced on Friday, March 11.

Sheetz was named one of 2021’s 100 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Places to Work and also landed on Fortunes Best Workplaces for Women list in the same year. The company operates more than 635 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland serving 1.5 million customers per day.