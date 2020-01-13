Sheetz proposes liquor license, expansion at Blair County location near schools

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is looking to sell beer and wine at a new location in Blair County.

Their store on 7th Avenue and 17th Street is close to the Altoona Area School District.

The project would add 672-square-feet to the 4,000-square-foot store, which includes new seating and a cooler for beer.

When asked if there were any concerns over the store’s proximity to the school, Sheetz PR Manager Nick Ruffner said in part:

“Sheetz is dedicated to being good neighbors to the communities our stores call home and selling age-restricted products is a responsibility we take very seriously. Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy.”

The school district said they are not concerned by this location adding beer and wine to their store, as other Sheetz near them have done the same.

