Sheetz is giving back to kids in the community through its charity

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) Sheetz is giving back to the community, one toy at a time through its Sheetz for the Kidz charity.

“So two months out of the year, December and July, we invite our customers to whenever they are checking out, we invited them to leave any coins or leftover change. You know no amount is too small and no amount is too great,” says Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz.

100% of the donations go toward that campaign and for the other ten months, the money goes toward the Special Olympics.

Both of the campaigns are run by the employees.

“Our employees shop for, wrap and present gifts to kids during the Christmas season. These are kids who may have low income or needy children in the area of these stores that otherwise would not have a great holiday season.”

Sheetz for the Kidz started back in the 1990s and their 600 stores across six states typically help around 9,500 kids each holiday season.

“It is something that our employees are really invested in, it’s something that they take a lot of pride in.”

Sheetz has also been giving out free coffee on New Year’s Day and Eve, something Ruffner says is a big hit.

“We have customers that come in on Christmas and on New Years Eve and New Year’s Day just for that.”