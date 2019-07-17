Sheetz holds Christmas in July fundraiser

Sheetz is halfway through their Christmas in July fundraiser for “Sheetz for the Kidz.”

The company started their bi-annual campaign in 1992. Last year, they raised about $1.6 million, helping out programs like Feeding America and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The executive director of Sheetz for the Kidz, Sarah Piper, said the employees enjoying giving back to the community they serve everyday.

“So what you’re seeing in the store today as customers are being asked to donate their dollar, every Sheetz store is impacting 16 kids within their local community. That’ll be 9,600 kids this year. In total since ’92, we’ve impacted just shy of about 120,000 kids,” she said.

So far, they’ve raised over 350 thousand dollars in July. The fundraiser goes until the end of month.