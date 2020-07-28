Sheetz employee in Northern Cambria tests positive for COVID-19

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at the Sheetz in Northern Cambria on Crawford Avenue has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheetz said that the employee last worked at that store location on July 27. It was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. The gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines,” said Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz.

“All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis,” Ruffner said.