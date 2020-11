ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz plans to offer a free meal and car wash to all veterans and active-duty military personnel in observance of Veterans Day.

Valid on Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel will be able to receive a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’ 614 locations.

All Sheetz locations that offer car washes will also provide a free car wash.

Participants must have military identification or proof of service to qualify.