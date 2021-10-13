Sheetz among Fortune’s 75 Best Large Workplaces for Women

(WTAJ) — Sheetz was recently announced by a popular business magazine as being one out of 75 best companies in the U.S. for women.

Fortune, a multinational business magazine, ranked the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain 64th on their 75 Best Large Workplaces for Women list with over 58% of women employed with the company. Sheetz was one of only three companies headquartered in the Keystone State to make the 2021 list and is the only convenience store represented.

Fortune reportedly utilizes specific criteria such as workforce representation and feedback from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees to compile their list.

In March, Sheetz announced an updated parental leave policy that would allow new mothers 12 weeks of time off with full pay along with a plan to hire over 2,800 employees company-wide.

The company was also featured in PEOPLE’s 50 Companies That Care list for 2020.