Sheetz 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

CLAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today Sheetz employees put in some extra effort, to honor the firefighters who selflessly ran into the twin towers.

To recognize the 18th-Anniversary Sheetz employees participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The climb includes 110 flights of stairs at the Sheetz headquarters in Claysburg.

That is the same number of flights that the world trade centers had.

One Sheetz employee told us why this years anniversary, is standing apart for him.

“What really hits you is that today is a lot like September 11, 2001. Everybody remembers the blue sky on that day. And so even just from the way that today looks you start thinking about where you were, what that day meant,” said Nick Ruffner: Public Relations Manager, Sheetz.

Ruffner says the goal of the climb is not only to remember those who lost their lives but all those who put their lives in jeopardy to save their neighbors.