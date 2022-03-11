HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s outdoor education field lab and nature center has earned a sustainability achievement.

Shaver’s Creek environmental center is now LEED certified.

LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. The certification provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings.

Joshua Potter is the Associate Director for Operations at Shaver’s Creek. He said the center used this opportunity to provide a learning experience to its guests.

“We wanted to also be a role model for choices you can make in the building process,” Potter said. “You know, we’re a little bigger than a home-owner’s scale but in some cases, you know, there’s things we tried to role model here that you could also do if you are building a house or renovating a house.”

The renovations were done in part by using resources local to the area.