BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Harrisburg Police Officer is suspended after allegedly assaulting a Blair County woman.

According to Penn Live, the woman says that Mitchell Moyer, 28, snuck into her bedroom while she was asleep, and sexually assaulted her.

On Friday, Tyrone Police charged Moyer with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and criminal trespass.

The Harrisburg Police Commissioner says that Moyer has been suspended without pay.