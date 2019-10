(WTAJ/KOIN) — Police responded to a shooting in a downtown apartment building in Vancouver this afternoon.

According to WTAJ’s sister station KOIN, a heavy police presence surrounded the area of Washington Street at the intersections of 5th and 6th streets.

Vancouver firefighters said at least two people were being transported to a hospital.

A witness said they saw many officers with guns and shields at Smith Tower Apartments on Washington Street.

No other details are available at this time.