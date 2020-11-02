Several counties listed in “substantial” category for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair, Cambria, Centre and Huntingdon have been listed in the “substantial” category for COVID-19 community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard.

As of Oct. 29, Pennsylvania has had a seven-day case increase of 14,516 cases in comparison to data from Oct. 16-22 (10,127 cases). The statewide positivity has increased from 5.0% to 6.1%, according to the DOH.

The full breakdown for community transmission across the state is below:

  • Low – Cameron, Forest, Sullivan, Warren, and Wayne.
  • Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Bedford, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Union, and Washington.
  • Substantial – Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Centre, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mifflin, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Tioga, Venango, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York.

“As we have entered a fall resurgence in Pennsylvania, we see case counts on the rise in our counties,” Gov. Wolf said. “We cannot relax our mitigation efforts. We call on Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, download the COVID Alert PA app, and answer the call when a public health professional or case investigator call.”

Counties with a concerning percent-positivity rate are below:

  • Bradford (12.4%)
  • Armstrong (11.9%)
  • Schuylkill (11.1%)
  • Franklin (10.3%)
  • Indiana (9.8%)
  • Lebanon (9.7%)
  • Berks (9.3%)
  • Tioga (9.3%)
  • Huntingdon (9.1%)
  • Venango (8.7%)
  • Wyoming (8.1%)
  • Bedford (8.0%)
  • Fulton (7.8%)
  • Philadelphia (7.8%)
  • Luzerne (7.7%)
  • Jefferson (7.6%)
  • Mifflin (7.6%)
  • Potter (7.3%)
  • Washington (7.3%)
  • Westmoreland (7.2%)
  • York (7.2%)
  • Delaware (6.9%)
  • Lawrence (6.8%)
  • Dauphin (6.6%)
  • Elk (6.4%)
  • Centre (6.1%)
  • Butler (6.0%)
  • Lehigh (6.0%)
  • Mercer (6.0%)
  • Clearfield (5.8%)
  • Lackawanna (5.8%)
  • Lancaster (5.8%)
  • Blair (5.6%)
  • Sullivan (5.6%)
  • Monroe (5.4%)
  • Northumberland (5.4%),
  • Erie (5.3%)
  • Cumberland (5.2%)
  • Snyder (5.2%)
  • Somerset (5.1%)

