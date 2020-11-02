Several counties listed in “substantial” category for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair, Cambria, Centre and Huntingdon have been listed in the “substantial” category for COVID-19 community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard.

As of Oct. 29, Pennsylvania has had a seven-day case increase of 14,516 cases in comparison to data from Oct. 16-22 (10,127 cases). The statewide positivity has increased from 5.0% to 6.1%, according to the DOH.

The full breakdown for community transmission across the state is below:

Low – Cameron , Forest, Sullivan, Warren, and Wayne.

, Forest, Sullivan, Warren, and Wayne. Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Bedford , Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk , Erie, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, Somerset , Susquehanna, Union, and Washington.

, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, , Erie, Fayette, Greene, Juniata, Lancaster, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, , Susquehanna, Union, and Washington. Substantial – Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Centre, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mifflin, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Tioga, Venango, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York.

“As we have entered a fall resurgence in Pennsylvania, we see case counts on the rise in our counties,” Gov. Wolf said. “We cannot relax our mitigation efforts. We call on Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, download the COVID Alert PA app, and answer the call when a public health professional or case investigator call.”

Counties with a concerning percent-positivity rate are below: