Several counties listed in “substantial” category for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair, Cambria, Centre and Huntingdon have been listed in the “substantial” category for COVID-19 community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard.
As of Oct. 29, Pennsylvania has had a seven-day case increase of 14,516 cases in comparison to data from Oct. 16-22 (10,127 cases). The statewide positivity has increased from 5.0% to 6.1%, according to the DOH.
The full breakdown for community transmission across the state is below:
- Low – Cameron, Forest, Sullivan, Warren, and Wayne.
- Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Bedford, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Union, and Washington.
- Substantial – Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Centre, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mifflin, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Tioga, Venango, Westmoreland, Wyoming, and York.
“As we have entered a fall resurgence in Pennsylvania, we see case counts on the rise in our counties,” Gov. Wolf said. “We cannot relax our mitigation efforts. We call on Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, download the COVID Alert PA app, and answer the call when a public health professional or case investigator call.”
Counties with a concerning percent-positivity rate are below:
- Bradford (12.4%)
- Armstrong (11.9%)
- Schuylkill (11.1%)
- Franklin (10.3%)
- Indiana (9.8%)
- Lebanon (9.7%)
- Berks (9.3%)
- Tioga (9.3%)
- Huntingdon (9.1%)
- Venango (8.7%)
- Wyoming (8.1%)
- Bedford (8.0%)
- Fulton (7.8%)
- Philadelphia (7.8%)
- Luzerne (7.7%)
- Jefferson (7.6%)
- Mifflin (7.6%)
- Potter (7.3%)
- Washington (7.3%)
- Westmoreland (7.2%)
- York (7.2%)
- Delaware (6.9%)
- Lawrence (6.8%)
- Dauphin (6.6%)
- Elk (6.4%)
- Centre (6.1%)
- Butler (6.0%)
- Lehigh (6.0%)
- Mercer (6.0%)
- Clearfield (5.8%)
- Lackawanna (5.8%)
- Lancaster (5.8%)
- Blair (5.6%)
- Sullivan (5.6%)
- Monroe (5.4%)
- Northumberland (5.4%),
- Erie (5.3%)
- Cumberland (5.2%)
- Snyder (5.2%)
- Somerset (5.1%)