Seven State College businesses will have new ownership

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Back in May, WTAJ told you about seven of the most well-known businesses in State College that are up for sale as a group.

Pat Croce and Company is buying Hotel State College, the Corner Room, Bill Pickle’s Taproom, The Basement Nightspot, Chumley’s, and Spats at the Grill.

Company president and Penn State alum, Michael Croce, told the Centre Daily Times he wants the State College properties to stay what they are and plans to retain the current staff.

The sale is expected to take at least a month to go through.