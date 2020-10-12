Service Paws of Central PA finishes outdoor fundraising

BLAIR COUNTY, ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — While some get a furry friend because they want one, there are many who need them. Saturday was the last day of this year, that “Service Paws Of Central PA” spent fundraising at the Altoona Sam’s Club.

They raised $40,000 this year in donations and were able to give more information to folks in need of a service dog.

Joe Fagnani who is completely blind has been getting help from service dogs for the last 9 years. He says it can take years to obtain one, which is why the organization is here to help.

Fagnani says “the biggest problem is they’re very expensive. They could cost anywhere over 30 or $35,000. So this is where we come in. We help raise that money for the people that do need service dogs so they’ll be able to get them.”

Saturday may have been their last day fundraising in person, but you can still donate on the website. Service Paws is also looking for volunteers to help plan future fundraisers.