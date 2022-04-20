CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A service was held Wednesday in memory of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Fire Chief Dave Hassen.

A viewing and firefighter service took place Tuesday evening, while a funeral service took place in Northern Cambria Wednesday morning.

Hassen passed away on April 15. He became a member of the Hope Fire Company in 1969 and became an officer in 1974. He was an officer for 48 years.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all Pennsylvania Flags on commonwealth facilities in Cambria County to remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.