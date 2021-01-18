Separate traffic stops both lead to concealed carry charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Two separate traffic stops in Altoona over the weekend led to charges against two people who qualify for but do not have licenses to carry concealed handguns.

Altoona police pulled over 29-year-old Christopher Shaw on Sunday night at about 10 p.m. on E. Sixth Avenue and Lloyd Street after he allegedly drove through a red light, according to the charges.

Shaw told the officer he had a gun in the center console of his 2006 Buick Lacrosse and admitted he did not have a permit for a concealed gun. The .22 caliber Walther P22 was not registered to Shaw and he told police he bought it from a family member and had not completed the transfer paperwork.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Altoona police pulled over 54-year-old Albert Beard Sr. On Chestnut Avenue and Third Street because the Suzuki LX7 he was driving had no taillights, according to charges filed in that case.

After Beard was handed back his license and vehicle paperwork and he was told he was free to go, the officer asked Beard if they could search his vehicle. After giving police permission to search, officers allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in a black bag on the back seat.

Beard said he bought the gun the day before from a guy he only knew as “Alan” and he had not completed the transfer paperwork.

When Beard was searched after his arrest, a broken hydrocodone pill was found on him, police added.

Both Shaw and Beard face misdemeanor gun-related charges for not having a license to carry and improper transfer of the handgun. Beard is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Both men were released on separate unsecured $7,500 bonds and preliminary hearings are slated for Feb. 3.