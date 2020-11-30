Senator Ward tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Judy Ward (R-30) announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Senator Ward said her symptoms are minor and she believes it occurred at a Thanksgiving gathering.
“I am adhering to the Senate’s COVID-19 Mitigation Policy and my last interaction with the public was on Wednesday, November 25, during which time I wore a mask. I felt it was appropriate to share this information publicly,” Senator Ward said.
Senator Ward’s offices will remain open as she continues to work remotely with her staff.