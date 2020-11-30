Senator Ward tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Judy Ward (R-30) announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Ward said her symptoms are minor and she believes it occurred at a Thanksgiving gathering.

“I am adhering to the Senate’s COVID-19 Mitigation Policy and my last interaction with the public was on Wednesday, November 25, during which time I wore a mask. I felt it was appropriate to share this information publicly,” Senator Ward said.

Senator Ward’s offices will remain open as she continues to work remotely with her staff.

