Senator looks to limit social media “addiction” with new SMART Act

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is looking to get people away from so much social media with his SMART Act.

The Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology(SMART) would ban what he calls “addictive” social media features.

The bill would ban the infinite scroll feature as well as auto-play on apps and websites. It would also limit a user’s time on a platform to 30 minutes a day, BUT a user could change or remove the time limit. The 30-minute limit would reset each month though.

According to Digital Information World, the average amount of time spent on social media a day is just over 2 hours and 20 minutes a day in 2018. Up from 90 minutes a day in 2012.

It might not seem like it, but those short Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat checks add up quickly on the clock.