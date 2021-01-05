Senator Jake Corman sworn-in as President Pro Tempore

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, the Pennsylvania Senate held its first meeting of 2021 and swore-in its new members. In our region, Senator Jake Corman was sworn-in as President Pro Tempore after winning a 31 to 18 vote.

In this role, Republican Jake Corman will preside over the Senate floor when the Lieutenant Governor is unavailable and fills that seat if it becomes vacant.

He will be responsible for appointing the chairs and members of the Senate’s 22 committees. He will also serve as an ex-officio member of those committees.

Senator Corman was elected to the Senate in 1998 and currently represents the 34th District, serving Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, and Juniata counties.

Before the vote to elect Senator Corman, Senate Democratic Floor Leader Jay Costa urged the chamber not to elect him, in light of Corman’s request to postpone the swearing-in of 45th District Senator Jim Brewster on Monday.

“I do not do this lightly, I have respect for Senator Corman and have stood at this podium a number of times in support of previous President Pro Tems,” said Senator Costa, 43rd District.

Ultimately, the “I’s” had it and Senator Corman was elected in a 31 to 18 vote.

In this role, Senator Corman says he wants to make transparency a key point.

“As I considered what we should do to make sure that the public has faith in our work, particularly after such a difficult year, one word came to mind: transparency,” said Senator Corman.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Corman said 2020 was one of the most turbulent years in his lifetime, but he says he believes they’re doing great things to make sure the working men and women of Pennsylvania have the opportunity to succeed.