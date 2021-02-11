Senator Jake Corman sees state budget impasse as unlikely

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf recently proposed the state’s 2021 budget, but according to senator Jake Corman, he doesn’t think it will get a lot of support on either side of the aisle.

Which is why Corman says the budget will be a completely different one come June compared to the one laid out earlier this month.

And while he admits this budget will be a challenging one, Corman says he’s confident that they can start from scratch and put one together without a budget impasse.

“We’ve had enough trouble going on in society, we don’t need a budget impasse to add to that. Again I think once Washington makes some decisions, and we’re able to get together and see the better picture, I think we’ll get a budget done on time,” said Corman.

According to Corman they’re currently waiting on Washington D.C to see if they’ll send more dollars to the state.