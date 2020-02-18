Senator Casey unveils new legislation to help children succeed

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Senator Bob Casey introduced new legislation at Johnstown Elementary School this morning to help children succeed.

‘One of the five freedoms for our children’ policy states that all children would be automatically enrolled in Medicaid at birth until the age of 18 unless their parents wanted them on a different plan.



Casey says while the legislation may take years to get passed and implemented, he says it vital for our children.

“This isn’t kind of just of a nice thing to do or not something theoretical. This is very practical and very real about whether or not we’re going to get serious about investing in our kids to really move America forward.”