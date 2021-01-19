Senate confirmation hearings begin for Biden cabinet picks

President-elect Joe Biden is heading to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to kick off inaugural events.

CBS News has confirmed reports the FBI is investigating online chatter from far-right extremists connected to Q-Anon conspiracy theories about posing as national guard members to get close to the inauguration.

Amid threats of violence, security has been fortified for the inauguration to happen as planned.



“It’s as vulnerable as the government ever gets,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) said. “But I think it’s an important message to send.”

President-elect Biden has acknowledged work needs to be done to get lawmakers operating in a bipartisan fashion again. He has invited congressional leaders from both parties to join him at church Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration.

Senate confirmation hearings began Tuesday for five of Biden’s cabinet picks, including his choices to lead the state department, treasury, pentagon and homeland security, along with the director of national intelligence.

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen told lawmakers they need to quickly pass a nearly $2T coronavirus relief package.



“Economists don’t always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now – and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen said.

Other priorities for the new president include rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, reversing the Muslim travel ban and requiring masks in all federal buildings.



President Trump plans to leave the White House early Wednesday morning and will be at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home before the inauguration even begins.