Sen. Pat Toomey visits Bedford County to discuss pandemic impact

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Pat Toomey made a visit to Bedford County to talk about the pandemic.

He spoke with Bedford County officials and was pressed with questions by attendees on how the Coronavirus is being handled both in the state and in Washington.

While he said he didn’t want to criticize anyone for doing what they thought was best at the time, he did say he is hopeful our state economy will recover quickly.

I’m looking forward now and I’m confident that Pennsylvania should be back in business and for the most part we are. We’ve seen some tremendous early sign of a strong economic recovery. I want to make sure we encourage that and facilitate that because we had a fantastic economy at the beginning of this year before this virus hit and I look forward to everyone being back to work, wages rising again, unemployment low and I think that’s within reach. Senator Pat Toomey



Toomey adds that six trillion dollars or roughly 30 percent of the annual economic output of the entire country has already been given aid to those who have lost income due to the pandemic from the federal government.

The President of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce says this meeting is a step in the right direction.