Select PSU employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Josh Guiher, COVID-19 screening site supervisor at Penn State, receives the COVID-19 vaccine. IMAGE: PATRICK MANSELL, PENN STATE

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Select healthcare personnel at Penn State were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 5.

The university identified 50 employees who met the guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health in its Phase 1A vaccine distribution plan. Because availability for the vaccine is limited, only certain frontline workers were selected.

Penn State said they are working with health care providers to procure doses for other employees as more vaccine doses become available.

THE LATEST

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss