Select PSU employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Select healthcare personnel at Penn State were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 5.

The university identified 50 employees who met the guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health in its Phase 1A vaccine distribution plan. Because availability for the vaccine is limited, only certain frontline workers were selected.

Penn State said they are working with health care providers to procure doses for other employees as more vaccine doses become available.

