Seeking new gun laws

(WTAJ/WHTM) — After a pair of deadly mass shootings over the weekend.

The question at the Pennsylvania State Capitol is what can be done?

The executive director Shira Goodman of “CeaseFire Pa” is pointing to Act 79.

The act was passed last session with bipartisan support limiting domestic abusers’ access to firearms.

She hopes to see another bill pass as well that would end the exemption of long guns including, an AR 15 from background checks when sold privately.

“I think that if these laws got to the floor of the house and senate, that they would pass,” said Shira Goodman: Executive director of CeaseFire Pa.

In a statement released today, Governor Wolf called on state lawmakers to pass legislation. Saying, quote “we cannot accept this violence and fear as normal. We must take action.”