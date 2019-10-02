Secretary of State defends President Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pushing back against a congressional request to interview several diplomats, as part of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

This comes as CBS News confirms Pompeo listened in on the president’s call with Ukraine’s leader this summer when he tried to dig up dirt on rival Joe Biden.

Pompeo responded in a letter calling the request “…An attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State.”

House Democrats accused Pompeo of “stonewalling”.

President Trump continued his defense of the call on Twitter, reiterating that he did not pressure the Ukrainian president and calling the impeachment inquiry a “Democrat hoax.”

He also demanded to know more about the whistleblower.