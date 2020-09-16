Second sample of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second positive sample of the West Nile Virus was found in mosquitoes in College Township, according to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office.

The first sample with a positive case was announced on Aug. 27.

Additional sampling, larval control and mosquito surveillance are being performed by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control staff.

The Centre County Board of Commissioners recommends that residents reduce yard clutter and dump out any sources of stagnant water on their property.