HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday that they will start on the second culvert replacement project on Route 4009 on July 20.

Work will begin on Route 4009 (Business 220) over Dunnings Creek Tributary bridge. A 6.2 mile detour will utilize Route 4009 (Business 220) Route 220, I-99 and PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road).

This detour will be lifted by Aug. 24.