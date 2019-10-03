Search warrant leads to drug bust, arrests in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — District Attorney Kelly Callihan with the PA Office of the Attorney General announced the arrest of three individuals after executing a search warrant on the 200 block of Maple Avenue in Johnstown on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

In the early morning hours, law enforcement recovered 17 grams of crack cocaine and $11,673 in cash.

Charlotte Dent, 55 of Johnstown was charged as well as Earl Anthony Johnson, 32, of Providence Rhode Island, and Anthony T. Davenport, 25, of Columbus Ohio.

Anthony T. Davenport

Charlotte Dent

Earl Anthony Johnson

All three have currently been charged with 1 count possession with the intent to deliver, 1 count possession of a controlled substance, 1 count of drug paraphernalia, and 1 count of criminal conspiracy.

They have been taken to Cambria County Prison and were arraigned. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 17, 2019.

The release from the District Attorney states that officials are still investigating and additional charges could be filed.

The release states that the following agencies cooperated in this investigation: the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, the Johnstown City Police Department, Richland Township Police Department, the FBI, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.