UPDATE: Missing man located in Bedford County

UPDATE: The missing man was found around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Details on his condition are not yet available.

The original story is below…

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The search for a missing man is underway this morning in the area near Blue Knob State Park.

A park manager told WTAJ the individual has a wheelchair, and was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police, along with first responders from local departments are on scene. At times, a helicopter has also been in the sky assisting.