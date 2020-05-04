Search for area pig continues

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This little piggy is on the loose and volunteers need help from the community to track her.

Volunteers have been tracking a female pig named Arnold in Houtzdale since 8 o’clock Sunday morning.

She is black and weighs about 70 pounds. They say they’ve been watching out for her since December when neighbors complained she was chewing their Christmas lights.

Jodie Yarger from “Pet Recovery of Centre County” says Arnold is a stray and you should not try and catch her.

Yarger says volunteers are asking folks “to please not feed her and to please not chase her. No one is going to secure her by chasing her and that she is incredibly fast and it’s going to be a touch capture.”

She says if you see Arnold, do not move toward her and to immediately call Pet Recovery of Centre County at (814)-577-2305 or (814)-577-6204.

They are working with the Game Commission and have a plan in place to rescue Arnold and help her find a safe home.