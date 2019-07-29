Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ to premiere at New York Film Fest

This image released by Netflix shows Joe Pesci, left, and Robert De Niro in a scene from “The Irishman.” The film will make its world premiere at opening night of the New York Film Festival on September 27. (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Scorsese’s big-budget mafia epic “The Irishman” will premiere as the opening night film at the 57th New York Film Festival, Film at Lincoln Center announced Monday.

The selection, with the premiere set for September 27, gives Scorsese a hometown launch for one of his most anticipated films. “The Irishman” is Scorsese’s $125 million Netflix film about the reflections of a former Jimmy Hoffa associate and hitman. Its genre and cast — including Robert De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa and Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino — have long tantalized fans of the 76-year-old filmmaker.

“It’s in the milieu of the pictures we’ve done together and are known for, in a sense, but I hope from a different vantage point,” Scorsese said earlier this year at a Tribeca Film Festival event. “Years have gone by and we see things in a special way, I hope.”

New York Film Festival Director Kent Jones, a frequent collaborator with Scorsese, said in a statement that “The Irishman” is “the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I’ve seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me.”