(CNN) — The hole in the Earth’s protective Ozone layer has shrunken to its smallest size on record since its discovery in 1982.

Scientists say this is happening due to warmer weather conditions in the stratosphere.

They also warn that this doesn’t mean the Ozone is on a fast track to recovery.

NASA describes the Ozone as a “sunscreen.” It protects us from harmful cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation that can also have negative impacts on our immune systems and damage plants.