VIDEO: Meet Ameca, the humanoid robot

Robotic technology can do a lot these days, from vacuuming your house to making meals and even driving cars. Now, British engineers are upping their game by developing human-like robots that are more interactive than ever.

“If you make a humanoid robot, you’re competing against 7.9 billion people in the world,” says Will Jackson, founder and CEO of England-based company Engineered Arts. The company has created a realistic robot named Ameca. Her creators claim she’s the world’s most advanced humanoid robot.

The brainy bot can run on artificial intelligence and recognize people’s faces. There are 17 motors in her head alone that help her smile, blink, and even show emotion.

But when it comes to replicating human beings, the path to potential perfection isn’t easy. “Self-repairing, self-replicating, lasts 100 years, runs off very, very little fuel,” Jackson says.

Even basic human movement can be hard to copy with bones of steel. “It’s the holy grail of — is to reach power density, torque control, force control that you can get from human muscle,” Jackson says.

Creators expect companies rather than consumers to be the first to hire Ameca. Engineered Arts’ director of operations Morgan Roe says those jobs could be “in areas like receptions, maybe in a hotel, shopping malls, or airports.”

If the idea of Ameca gives you Hollywood vibes, her makers insist this isn’t the beginning of our demise. She can’t even walk … yet. “The idea of a rogue robot with a gun is just kinda crazy,” Jackson says. In fact, Ameca and her robotic relatives prefer to turn on the charm, rather than turn on us.

A robot like Ameca won’t come cheap. The robot sells in the six figures depending on exactly what you want her to do.