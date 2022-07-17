WTAJ — An asteroid the size of a 50-story skyscraper will pass earth Sunday, making its closest approach to our planet in almost 100 years, according to Live Science and NASA.

Named 2022 KY4, the giant rock will miss our planet by about 3.8 million miles. This is significantly farther than asteroid 2022 NF, which came within 56,000 miles of earth on July 7, according to Live Science.

According to NASA, asteroid 2022 KY4 is roughly 290 feet in diameter and it travels at an estimated 16,900 mph, which is around eight times s fast as a speeding rifle bullet.

In the past, the rock has made close encounters with earth, most recently in 1959. After Sunday, we won’t see it this close until May 2048.