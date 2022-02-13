Science and Space

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
6°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Veterans Voices
Honoring Black History
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
World News
Entertainment News
Food News
Making it Matter
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
BestReviews
Submit A News Tip
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2022: Here’s how to watch from home
Video
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Online contacts company to pay $3.5M in FTC settlement
Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Science with Shields
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Sportsbeat
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
China 2022
The Big Game
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners
Gallery
Top Stories
Marisa scores 19 as Lady Lions fall to no. 17 Maryland
Video
Steelers’ RB Harris, WR Johnson heading to Pro Bowl
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip
Gallery
Tom Brady expected to announce retirement, ESPN reports
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Fundraising opportunities with Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken: chicken pies & scrapple
Video
Top Stories
Martin’s Registered Dietitian shares gut healthy recipes
Video
Top Stories
DuBois bridal boutique brings world class style to small town
Video
Taste-test with Tik Tok’s ‘The Pickled Guy:’ Pizza pickles, pickled quail eggs, & crickets
Video
The perfect beverage & cheese pairings with Fine Wine & Good Spirits
Video
Everest Medical Weight Loss: Lose 2 inches in 32 minutes with UltraSlim
Video
Community
Groundhog Wine Festival Tickets Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women 2022
Victoria, Vancouver & the Canadian Rockies with Christy Shields
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Homes
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Search
Search
February 13 2022 06:30 pm
Science and Space
Telescope captures 3 galaxies in epic photo
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Competitors face off for best flavored and most creative chili and soup in Bedford
Video
Wanted man arrested after bullet hole found under rug
Video
Elon Musk calls Biden 'damp sock puppet'
WTAJ News Live Stream
Groundhog Day 2022: Here’s how to watch from home
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!