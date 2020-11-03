SCI Rockview reports first inmate COVID-19 death

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — SCI Rockview officials have reported the first death of an inmate with COVID-19.

The 83-year-old inmate, whose name will not be provided, died in the prison’s infirmary on Monday morning and had been hospitalized since Sept. 18 for issues other than COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The inmate returned to Rockview on Oct. 20 and was sent back to the hospital on Oct. 25, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to Rockview on Oct. 27 and was in the infirmary until his passing.

The DOC said the inmate had a history of underlying medical conditions. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

He entered the prison system in September of 1987 and had been at SCI Rockview since November of 1987.