SCI Houtzdale inmate charged with murder of cellmate

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have charged an SCI Houtzdale inmate in the January 1, 2019 death of Luis Antonio Santiago when they were cellmates at SCI Pine Grove.

DWIGHT BOWEN

Dwight Darnell Bowen, 43, was charged after an investigation led police to believe he has murdered Santiago. On January 1, they were the only two men in the cell when staff arrived on the scene. They removed Bowen and began CPR on Santiago who had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.

The autopsy showed Santiago had died from asphyxiation due to venous obstruction with lacerations and abrasions on his body.

After talking to inmates and staff, Troopers got a search warrant for Bowen’s cell where they found blood and a t-shirt with blood and saliva on it. Troopers report that DNA testing was able to confirm most of the blood was Santiago’s.

Bowen was charged on October 23, 2019, and a preliminary arraignment is pending.