Schuylkill County backs down on plan to reopen against governor’s order

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has confirmed that Schuylkill County leaders are now standing down on their plan to reopen the county on Friday. The decision comes after Governor Wolf offered some strong words for counties going against his orders, calling them “cowardly” and “deserters.”

Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage says commissioners voted again to delay reopening the county, but leaders still want more details from the governor’s office about why Schuylkill County is not ready to enter the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s plan.

Eyewitness News told you Friday, state leaders along with all three county commissioners sent a letter to Governor Wolf announcing their intention to self-transition the county to the ‘yellow phase’ of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan without an order from the governor.

We’re continuing to work this story. Check back here for updates.