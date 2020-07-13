Schools try to navigate bussing during COVID-19

(WTAJ) – Schools are working to figure out how they’ll safely get kids to their classrooms this fall.

Officials have already ruled out the idea of installing plastic barriers around school bus drivers. The state transportation department has rejected that suggestion, saying there is no evidence that it will make anyone safer.

A spokesperson for a bus trade group says the idea was to protect drivers, many of whom are older and at risk of serious illness.

Getting students to school without putting them at heightened risk of COVID-19 infection could involve staggered schedules, limited ridership and health checks.