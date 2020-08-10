Schools to get more state virus analysis to guide reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Under pressure to give schools more health guidance about how to safely reopen, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says it’ll provide recommendations to school districts based on the local rate of transmission of the coronavirus.

The Department of Health said Monday it plans to provide an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission in each county and group those rates into three categories: low, moderate and substantial.

The department’s recommendation on how to reopen would be based on those categories.

While a county’s transmission rate and corresponding category could change week by week, Wolf’s administration said schools should consider changing their instructional models only after looking at the past two weeks of transmission.