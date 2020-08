In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Walmart parking lot in Everett will be a drop-off point for school supply donations for school districts in Bedford County.

The drop-off will be on Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Donations of money or supplies will be accepted.