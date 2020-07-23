School openings hinge on case counts, health official warns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Every region of Pennsylvania has seen an increase in the rate of positive cases, the state’s top health official says.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday it is critical to slow the virus’ spread ahead of the start of the fall school semester.

In response to the rise in new cases, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration last week imposed a new round of restrictions targeting bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor gatherings.

In July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 50%, from below 60 to 90.

The seven-day positivity rate has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5% to 5.8%.