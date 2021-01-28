School jacket leads to charges against State College man in Capitol attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man that moved to State College was charged in the Capitol attack after school officials spotted his high school jacket.

The Byram Hills “Bobcats” High School jacket was seen amid a crowd storming into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress formally established that Joe Biden won the November presidential election. Brian Gundersen was charged after the FBI said multiple individuals in the community around the high school in Armonk, NY saw the jacket.

The FBI said in court papers that Gundersen told agents he wore the jacket and was pushed in by the crowd, but he only stayed about 10 minutes.

PennLive reports that Gunderson moved to State College with his mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.