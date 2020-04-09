Say it ain’t snow

Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo starts a new semi-regular segment that shows where we are going to have some late season snow. At this point, the snow is only good for those that like to watch it fall as it’s late to use it for skiing or lasting for other activities.

We are going to have a little bit of snow tonight into tomorrow, mainly in the higher elevations west of I-99. Some of the ridges will get a little more than an inch, mainly over the higher elevations. After tomorrow, the snow will be confined to the northern Rockies with another system cutting through the Northern Plains into Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and then into Canada. With colder air moving into during the middle of next week we may have another batch of snow showers similar to tonight’s.